MIAMI (WSVN) - An elderly woman was all alone and ambushed by a man who, police said, had evil intentions.

Police want to identify and locate a man who is wanted for questioning after an elderly woman was raped in Miami.

The 80-year-old victim said she was grabbed from behind and dragged behind a building.

It happened Sunday, along Northwest 37th Avenue and First Street.

The man authorities want to talk to has tattoos on both arms.

If you have any information on this attack or the person of interest, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

