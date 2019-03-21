Miami Police: Man kills woman, injures self in domestic shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man opened fire inside a Miami home, fatally striking his wife before shooting and injuring himself, police said.

7News cameras captured a heavy police scene as detectives worked well into the night on Thursday, hours after they responded to a home near Southwest 23rd Avenue and 16th Terrace.

According to City of Miami Police, they received a call from a teenager who reported the domestic shooting.

“That male complainant stated that the male did shoot the woman before turning the gun on himself and shooting himself,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Paramedics transported the woman in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died.

Officials said the man was conscious and alert while he was transported, but he is currently listed in critical condition.

Family friends said the man and the woman were the teen’s parents.

“I didn’t expect this to ever happen,” said family friend Brian Barahona. “They were a good family. They always treated me well.”

Longtime neighbors were left stunned and shocked over the shootings.

“This is horrible, horrible. It’s just horrible, but it’s very rare,” said Gema Ruiz, “because I’ve lived here 40 years, and this has never happened here.”

“I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said Grato Decardenas. “This is always a very quiet, safe neighborhood.”

Investigators are attempting to determine what led up to the shootings.

