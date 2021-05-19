Miami Police looking for suspect in attempted rape investigation in Brickell

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for a man they are calling a suspect in an attempted rape in the Brickell area.

The department’s special victim’s unit has called the man, seen in surveillance images released Wednesday, a suspect in an attack that happened Tuesday night.

Video before & after an attempt. sex battery in Brickell 5/18. Cops: guy followed jogger to her floor & apt, forced himself inside, used metal pipe to threaten her before she barricaded herself in bedroom & screamed for help on SE 1st Ave balcony. He’s wanted. @wsvn @MiamiPD pic.twitter.com/gqGxvrrs8M — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) May 19, 2021

Police said the man is in his late 20s to early 30s, has a thin build, goatee and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts and black and red sneakers.

Detectives said the attack happened in the area of Southeast First Avenue and 10th Street.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

