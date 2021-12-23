MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who struck a three-year-old. The attack seemingly came out of nowhere.

The three-year-old was with his mother at a Walgreens pharmacy when the man swung his fist and hit the child in the head.

The suspect then ran away.

The boy’s stunned mother then grabbed him and paramedics rushed over to treat the little boy.

Miami Police identified the suspect as Marvin Green, a 27-year-old man who is now wanted for aggravated battery on the toddler.

Police said Green has been arrested before, but never for stooping down to hit a child.

Police said he hangs out in Miami in the Allapattah neighborhood.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

