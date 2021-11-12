MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for a man connected to a stabbing that occurred last month.

They said he’s a person of interest in a stabbing that left a man dead. They’re also looking for a 2015 to 2018 Dodge Charger, believed to be involved.

It happened Oct. 16 near Southeast First Street and First Avenue in Downtown Miami.

Police said a man was found unresponsive with stab wounds. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

If you have any information on this man, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

