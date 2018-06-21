Miami Police looking for bike shop bandit

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a bike bandit who was caught on camera stealing from a business in Miami.

The crook hit the Bike Tech shop near Southwest 22nd Avenue and Coral Way on Tuesday afternoon.

The store owner believes the bandit was experienced because he knew exactly where to go and was in and out in three minutes.

He’s seen on surveillance wandering the store before quickly making off with a specialized mountain bike that retails for about $12,300.

For the store owner, it’s not just about the value of the bike.

“It’s aggravating. You work so hard for somebody to just come and take it away. It’s frustrating,” said Joyce Freire. “I would say he specifically came in to get that bike because he walked right to it. We will get you. You will be caught.”

If you have any information on this bike theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.