Miami Police locate missing 80-year-old man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have located an elderly man who was reported missing.

Eighty-year-old Martel Thompson was reported missing after he disappeared Monday.

However, just before noon Tuesday, police said Thompson was located and reunited with his family.

Mr. Martel Beresford Thompson has been located and reunited with family. Thank you all. https://t.co/lub20rf62B — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 9, 2021

