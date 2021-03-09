Miami Police locate missing 80-year-old man

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have located an elderly man who was reported missing.

Eighty-year-old Martel Thompson was reported missing after he disappeared Monday.

However, just before noon Tuesday, police said Thompson was located and reunited with his family.

 

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending