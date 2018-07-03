Miami Police issue all clear after bomb threat made at Miami nursing home

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police cleared a bomb threat made to the Victoria Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Miami.

Police responded around 9 p.m. to the scene along Northwest Ninth Avenue and Northwest Third Street, Tuesday.

Update: The all clear has been given by our Bomb Squad and the roads have been reopened. https://t.co/TtBS0bNwb4 — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) July 4, 2018

The bomb squad checked the nursing home floor by floor before clearing the scene just after midnight.

According to a police spokesperson, no evacuations were ordered.

Several roads were shut down while officials investigated and have since been reopened.

