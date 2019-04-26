Miami Police investigating after student shot at friend’s house

MIAMI (WSVN) - A high school student was shot while skipping school at a friend’s house in Miami.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene located near 24th Avenue and Flagler Street on Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Schools officials said a couple of young people were at a friend’s house when a gun somehow discharged, stricking one student in the arm.

The 18-year-old victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where multiple police vehicles could be seen outside of the home.

Police are currently investigating.

