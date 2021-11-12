SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a possible arson attack after early morning flames left cars charred at a South Florida home.

In addition to calls of a fire in the 10700 block of Southwest 150th Terrace, police were also investigating reports of gunfire at around 3 a.m. in the area.

Police are now trying to figure out if the two are connected.

“Investigators with the Arsons Unit and the Kendall District General Investigations Unit from the Miami-Dade Police Department are investigating a residential fire and a shots-fired incident that occurred at this location,” said Miami-Dade Police Department Det. Angel Rodriguez.

Two cars could be seen engulfed in flames.

“When the officers arrived, they discovered there were two vehicles parked in the driveway that were fully engulfed and the flames from those vehicles spread to the residence,” Rodriguez said.

Two people were inside the home but were not hurt.

Fire rescue crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes.

“And even though investigators are speaking to the homeowners and are speaking to the neighbors to try to piece what happened at this location, we still need more people to come forth with any information that they may have seen or heard,” Rodriguez said.

If you have any information on this fire or shooting, call police.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.