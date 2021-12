MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and 51st Street, Saturday night.

Responding officers located a victim who was shot in the leg.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.