Miami Police: husband kills wife, injures self in domestic shooting

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man opened fire inside a Miami home, fatally striking his wife before shooting and injuring himself, and it all happened in front of their teenage son, police said.

7News cameras captured a heavy police scene as detectives worked well into the night on Thursday, hours after they responded to a home near Southwest 23rd Avenue and 16th Terrace.

According to City of Miami Police, they received a call from a teenager who reported the domestic shooting.

“That male complainant stated that the male subject that was on scene shot the female and then turned around and shot himself,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

Paramedics transported the woman in critical condition to Ryder Trauma Center, where she later died from her injuries.

Officials said the man was conscious and alert while he was transported, but he was last listed in critical condition.

Family friends said they never saw this coming.

“I didn’t expect this to ever happen,” said family friend Brian Barahona. “They were a good family. They always, like, treated me well.”

Longtime neighbors were left stunned and shocked over the shootings.

“This is horrible, horrible. It’s just horrible, but it’s very rare,” said Gema Ruiz, “because I’ve lived here 40 years, and this has never happened here.”

“I’ve lived here all my life, and I’ve never seen anything like this happen before,” said Grato Decardenas. “This is always a very quiet, safe neighborhood.”

Investigators are attempting to determine what led up to the shootings.

