Miami Police hosts annual walk for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department held their annual walk to help stop domestic violence as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The department — with the victim’s advocate unit — hosted its fourth annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk in downtown Miami, Wednesday.

Officers and victims celebrated survivors, remember those who died and came together to take a stand and break the cycle of violence.

“The message is very simple from us,” Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina said. “The message is that there is hope. There are many people that want to help, and we will help you. You just need to take that first step and share it with someone.”

Every year, more than 10 million people become victims of domestic violence.

Local officials said there are several organizations to get involved with and stress not to stay silent about it.

