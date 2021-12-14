NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami Police officers are serving the community in a festive way. They hosted their annual Shop with a Cop event to help spread cheer this holiday season.

Interim Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said this is one of the favorite days of the year.

“Each gets a $100 gift card and they can buy anything they want,” said

Officers paired up with deserving children on Tuesday and took them shopping at the Walmart located on 32nd Avenue and Northwest 79th Street.

“Getting toys and making us happy,” said Cortes Collins who was taken on a shopping spree.

It’s on of officers’ favorite days on the job as they see children smile and fill up their shopping carts with all the holiday gifts.

“It’s an opportunity to remind all the kids in our community that we are here to help, that we’re here to make their lives safer and better, so we relish this opportunity every year,” said Morales. “It’s one of the favorite events. You see the guys, the smile on the faces of the kids as we take them shopping inside. I saw the light shine bright in their eyes when they saw Santa coming in the police car with lights and sirens. It’s a great opportunity for all our officers to kind of bond and be reminded that this is what we do. This is what we signed up to be cops, to enhance, improve and make the lives of all the kids in our community better.”

Miami Police also expressed gratitude for their sponsors, including Walmart, which allowed the event to take place.

