MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police hosted their first gun buyback of 2019 in their ongoing efforts to make the streets safer.

The event was held Saturday along the 4300 block of Northwest 17th Avenue.

The department purchased all types of unwanted guns, including rifles and shotguns, with no questions asked.

We want to thank all our friends in the media who promoted our first Gun Buyback of 2019. It was a huge success with over 40 firearms turned in. A special thanks to our community for making it possible. pic.twitter.com/0b0RmtcaUy — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) February 23, 2019

“We want to go ahead and give the community a big thank you for turning in these firearms. They did their part,” said Miami Police Cmdr. Freddie Cruz. “That’s lots of opportunities that we’re taking away from criminals to get a hold of these firearms, or even as child. We’re tired of seeing tragedies. We’re tired of seeing people lose their lives.”

People who brought firearms received a gift card.

Police said they’re happy with the event’s turnout and are planning to host more buybacks in future months.

