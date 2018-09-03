Miami Police give all clear after suspicious package call

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials gave the all-clear after a suspicious package prompted a heavy police presence in downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police and the Bomb Squad were called out to a purple piece of luggage spotted outside a high-rise building on Northeast Second Street and Biscayne Boulevard, Monday evening.

After investigating, authorities deemed the luggage safe and cleared the scene.

