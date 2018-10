MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police have found a man who went missing in the city on Friday.

City of Miami Police had announced that 57-year-old Dionisio Benedit was last seen near 380 NW S. River Drive on Friday.

We need your assistance locating Dionisio Benedit who went missing on 10/26/18 from 380 NW S. River Dr. He was last seen wearing a white shirt & blue pants. If you come into contact with him, please call us at 305.603.6300 pic.twitter.com/4UUBFPakRn — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) October 29, 2018

Due to his health, officials had been concerned for his safety, but he was declared safe and recovered, Tuesday afternoon.

