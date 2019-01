MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are reporting that they have located a woman who was reported missing in Miami.

At around noon, Friday, Miami Police announced on Twitter that 48-year-old Kimberly Duncombe was found in good condition.

UPDATE: Kimberly Duncombe has been safely recovered in good condition. https://t.co/KAQL4Mrg4m — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 25, 2019

Police had feared she was in danger due to a medical condition.

She had first been reported missing on Monday.

