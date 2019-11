Missing Juvenile: We need your assistance in locating 12 year old Jonae Doe who was last seen earlier today at 1331 NW 46 St. If you’ve seen her or know her whereabouts, please call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111. pic.twitter.com/tqGuBdj8aJ

— Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 13, 2019