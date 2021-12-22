MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department went above and beyond to deliver some holiday happiness.

Officers traveled in a caravan through several South Florida neighborhoods to deliver holiday cheer to deserving children.

“Number one, spread some holiday cheer and at the same time, also to build somewhat of a rapport, a positive relationship not only with the kids but also with the parents, with other members of the community,” said Miami Police Maj. Albert Guerra.

The department spread holiday cheer around town, one toy at a time.

When asked what he was going to do with a toy, a child replied, “play with it.”

“A bunch of these kids wouldn’t be able to receive a toy for Christmas or get anything that they could open up,” said Guerra.

“Well, we’re thankful for everything they do,” said one parent.

“We just pop up at these locations, it can be an apartment complex, could be a park, knowing that kids are out of school at this time, we show up at these locations kind of just spontaneously,” said Guerra.

“I think it’s awesome to see all the police in Christmas gear. It’s exciting to see them out here like this,” said one woman.

“It gives you all the joy in the world, to be quite honest with you,” said Guerra.

It’s a beacon of hope during another difficult holiday season.

“This pandemic is really awful,” said the woman. “We make it what it is, the best of it.”

Rainy conditions washed out the caravan during the department’s pre-Christmas mission on Tuesday so they plan on continuing the mission on Wednesday in Overtown and Little Havana.

