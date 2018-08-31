Miami police detain man said to have been armed with rifle; school lockdowns lifted

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami police have detained a man who, they said, fit the description of a subject who was said to have been armed with a rifle in the area of Flagler and Second streets and Southwest 41st and 42nd avenues

Police set up a perimeter in the area after receiving a call about a man who may be armed with a rifle in that area, Friday afternoon.

Investigators placed Kenlock Park Elementary, Kenlock Park Middle and Henry M. Flagler Elementary schools on lockdown as a precaution.

Those lockdowns have since been lifted and the perimeter police had set up has been broken down.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.