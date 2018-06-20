Miami Police Dept. building evacuated after suspicious package found outside

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police headquarters building is being evacuated after a suspicious package was spotted outside, one day after a bomb threat caused the evacuation of that same building and several buildings in the area.

7News cameras captured officers and cruisers parked outside the Miami Police headquarters, located at 400 NW 2nd Ave., Tuesday, just after 5:30 p.m.

According to officials, the item is a piece of luggage that was left on the front steps of the building.

Police have shut down Northwest Second Avenue to vehicular and pedestrian traffic between Third and Fifth streets while they investigate.

Officials said the police headquarters is the only building that was evacuated, adding they are not feeling alarmed about the package and are following protocol.

Just before 6 p.m., hazmat crews responded to the scene to examine the package. Officials said the bomb squad is on its way.

Detectives are currently monitoring the package through surveillance cameras.

The following Miami-Dade Transit bus routes have been impacted as a result of the road closure: 2, 7, 21, 51, 207, 208 and 277. Riders are advised to plan accordingly.

The evacuation comes a day after a bomb threat in Downtown Miami led to the evacuation of several buildings near Government Center and in parts of Brickell. That scene was cleared at around 8:15 p.m. that night.

