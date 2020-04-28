5,000 masks donated to Miami Police Department

MIAMI (WSVN) - The protection of first responders working around the clock during the COVID-19 pandemic is a top priority as they continue to serve and protect the community.

That is why Pro Insurance Consultants and an anonymous donor gave 5,000 masks to the City of Miami Police Department on Tuesday morning.

“It’s very important that we give our officers the proper tools to be safe to go out there and to serve the community, and then to be able to go return home and be with their families safely,” said Miami Police Deputy Chief Ronald Papier. “These masks are a great assistance.”

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.