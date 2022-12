MIAMI (WSVN) - The Miami Police Department hit their bike pedals for a purpose.

Members of the police department raised more than $15,000 through a bicycle ride from Miami to Key West.

The money will be donated to Hope for the Warriors, a nonprofit dedicated to veterans, service members and military families.

