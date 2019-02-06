Miami Police Department hosts blood drive for injured officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department is hosting a blood drive for one of their officers who was injured.

The officer was off duty when he was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday.

Officers lined up at the Miami Police Department on Wednesday morning to help their fellow officer, Mario Gonzalez.

The 37-year-old is a husband and father of two girls.

Gonzalez has undergone several surgeries and has yet to open his eyes since the crash.

His fellow officers want to make sure he feels the love and support they have for him, as well as from the community.

“I’m here to donate blood for one of our officers, Mario Gonzalez, who is a friend. He’s someone who served in the area that I represented as a Commissioner, so I got to know him then,” said Mayor Francis Suarez of the City of Miami. “He’s a great, great family man, someone who works really hard to keep our community safe and unfortunately suffered a tremendous tragedy on Sunday, Super Bowl Sunday when I got the call, so I was there with him and his family, and unfortunately, he’s had to undergo multiple surgeries since then, and so we’re here donating blood to him and supporting him and his family.”

Two other blood drives are going on simultaneously to help Officer Gonzalez including one at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus and the other at the Miami-Dade Police Department in Doral.

There is also a GoFundMe page set up to help raise funds for his road to recovery.

