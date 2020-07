MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police have confiscated drugs, cash and an assault rifle while serving a warrant in the Overtown neighborhood.

A photo taken by police showed several packets of drugs among the other seized items that were spread out across a table.

Officers also arrested an alleged drug dealer.

