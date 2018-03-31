Miami Police: Child dies after being shot in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A child has died after being shot in Miami, according to officers.

According to Miami Police, one child was killed and two other minors were injured after a shooting near Northwest 13th Court and 65th Street

Police said the two other minors were grazed, possibly by broken glass, and are expected to be OK.

We have a child who has passed away in this senseless shooting. The 2 other minors were grazed possibly by glass and are okay. https://t.co/Fy2MvNA5LJ — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 31, 2018

According to Miami Police, a subject is on the run and was last seen heading northbound on Northwest 22nd Avenue and Northwest 62nd Street.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.