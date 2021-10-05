MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo missed Monday’s deadline to turn in an action plan laying out steps to improve the department.

The mudslinging between some Miami commissioners and Acevedo has been unfolding for about a week.

In a statement issued Monday night, Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla wrote, “Chief Arthur Acevedo missed his accountability deadline today and reached out to the city manager well after 5 p.m.”

Last week, Miami City Manager Arthur Noriega had sent a letter to Acevedo asking for a drafted plan of action covering several topics, including a policing and management plan, an officer morale plan as well as how he plans to repair his relationship with the city’s elected officials.

According to city officials, Acevedo turned in the plan shortly after 5 p.m.

7News is working to obtain a copy of the plan.

On Tuesday, Commissioner Joe Carollo confirmed he has not seen the plan.

“I don’t know when he handed it in, if he handed it in,” said Carollo. “I have not been in touch with the manager after 5 p.m. yesterday, nor this morning.”

Carollo added there was a homicide late last week and Acevedo did not give him an update on it, saying he was made aware of the case through the press.

Commissioners voted to form an investigative panel to look into Acevedo’s hiring process, his apparent checkered past and accusations the chief made that some commissioners are interfering with the police department’s internal affairs investigations.

