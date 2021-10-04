COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Monday is the deadline for Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo to turn in an action plan laying out steps to improve the department.

The spotlight remains on Acevedo for a second week after he made controversial comments about commissioner interfering with his department’s investigations.

The city manager on Friday sent a letter to Acevedo asking for a detailed plan of action covering several topics, including a policing and management plan, an officer morale plan as well as how he plans to repair his relationship with the city commissioners.

Commissioners called a two-part special meeting last week to discuss Acevedo including, what they called, his “checkered past.”

Some commissioners took offense to a recent memo sent out by Acevedo where he named some commissioners and cited interference.

They also vote to form a panel to investigate Acevedo’s comments as well as his hiring process.

