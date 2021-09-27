COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami’s Police Chief Art Acevedo is facing backlash after making some controversial comments just a few months after assuming his role.

A special meeting was called by commissioners so that the chief’s comments can be discussed.

At the center of the controversy was Acevedo’s comparison of the running of the police department to the Cuban Mafia.

While he himself is of Cuban descent, he said he did not realize that this comparison would be offensive and that it was not his intention.

He has since apologized but said he is not happy with some of Miami’s commissioners.

In a memo obtained by the Miami Herald, Acevedo wrote to Miami’s mayor saying some commissioners are getting involved with his internal investigations — one instance in particular being the firing of a sergeant.

Acevedo has contacted the United States Department of Justice to review the department’s internal affairs process and some questionable uses of force used by officers.

Commissioners do not have the power to fire to chief. They can, however, vote that they have no confidence in the current chief and bring it before the city manager.

The meeting will be held on Monday at 10 a.m.

