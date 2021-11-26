MIAMI (WSVN) - A bomb squad was called out in Miami to take a look at a suspicious package.

Miami Police tweeted that units were called out to Southeast First Avenue and Second Street on Friday morning because was a crate blocking the intersection.

Units are on the scene at SE 1st Ave and 2nd St in reference to a crate blocking the intersection. Bomb Squad has been requested. This is an ongoing investigation. Traffic is shut down SE 1-2nd Ave and SE 1-4th St. For public safety, you are being asked to avoid the area. CL53 pic.twitter.com/aYxSrVdR2I — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 26, 2021

Traffic was shut down from Southeast First Avenue to Second Avenue and from First Street to Fourth Street.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the scene has cleared.

