MIAMI (WSVN) - A bomb squad was called out in Miami to take a look at a suspicious package.
Miami Police tweeted that units were called out to Southeast First Avenue and Second Street on Friday morning because was a crate blocking the intersection.
Traffic was shut down from Southeast First Avenue to Second Avenue and from First Street to Fourth Street.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area until the scene has cleared.
