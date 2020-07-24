Miami Police arrest man accused of attacking officer

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man has been arrested after being accused of attacking a police officer.

Miami Police took 17-year-old Michael Marshall into custody Friday.

He’s been charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer.

Marshall was allegedly caught on camera striking an Miami Police officer in the head with a skateboard. The officer suffered a concussion.

It happened during the Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Miami on June 10.

