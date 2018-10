Police have arrested a caretaker accused of abusing an elderly woman in her Miami home.

Miami Police said the 94-year-old woman’s son set up cameras inside the home after noticing his mother’s injuries.

Investigators said that footage led to the arrest of 64-year-old Martha Diaz Sanchez.

Sanchez is charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, elderly abuse and tampering with physical evidence.

She is being held on $35,000 bond.