Miami Police arrest caretaker accused of abusing 93-year-old woman

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested a caretaker accused of abusing an elderly woman in her Miami home.

Miami Police said the daughter of 93-year-old Luisa Sofia Kesep set up surveillance cameras inside the home, located along the 1200 block of Southwest 29th Avenue, after noticing his mother’s injuries.

The footage shows the caretaker, identified as 64-year-old Martha Diaz Sanchez, kicking, manhandling and cursing at the elderly woman, who has cancer, early Monday morning.

“Then she comes back and she shoves my mother into the bed like an animal,” said Kesep’s daughter, who asked not be identified or show her face on camera.

As Sanchez, who had been hired to care for Kesep about two weeks ago, attempts to place her on the bed, the elderly woman’s weight causes the bed to roll, preventing her from lying all the way on the bed. Sanchez is then seen lifting the woman, causing her to land hard on the bed face down.

Investigators said that footage led to Sanchez’s arrest, just after 1:15 a.m.

“When [the police officer] came in, and he saw the pictures, he was so furious,” said Kesep’s son-in-law. “Went in there, put the handcuffs on that woman and took her out like she deserved to.”

Sanchez has been charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older, as well as tampering with physical evidence and elderly abuse.

Police said Kesep suffered a large laceration to the leg at the hands of her caretaker, who then covered the wound with a bandage and mopped up the blood.

Paramedics transported Kesep to Jackson Memorial Hospital after she complained of chest pains

Kesep’s daughter said the incident serves as a cautionary tale for people who hire a caretaker for their elderly loved ones.

“Whoever they have their elderly [loved ones] being taken care of by a caregiver, watch over the caregiver,” she said. “My heart is all crumbled, and my husband, Santiago, [to whom] I’ve been married 42 years, feels the same way.”

She is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on $35,000 bond.

