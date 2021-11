MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Police are looking for two young girls, 12-year-old Ana Contreras and 13-year-old Angelica Contreras, who went missing.

They were last reported missing from the Little Havana area Nov. 19.

Both were last seen wearing a blue sweater and a blue polo with beige pants.

Anyone with any information can contact (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.