Miami PD, Farm Share team up with Chef Creole for food distribution

MIAMI (WSVN) - It has now been six months into the pandemic and local organizations continue to help out community members struggling to put food on the table for their families.

On Friday morning, City of Miami Police and Farm Share participated in a drive-thru food distribution with Chef Creole Seasoned Kitchen in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

7News cameras captured a long line of vehicles with their trucks open parked outside of Chef Creole Restaurant, located at 200 NW 54th St., as early as 7 a.m.

Each vehicle drove home with at least one full box of fresh produce and a gallon of milk.

“I think it’s wonderful that they’re even taking the time [to do this],” said recipient Raymond Johnson. “A lot of these business owners are struggling too so to see this company here, I mean, actually put forth the effort to actually try to help people that are in need, it’s just a blessing in disguise.”

Chef Wilkinson “Ken” Sejour, owner of Chef Creole, said bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community through the event will go a long way.

“This is more than feeding the people,” he said. “I think we need to look at the tension between the community and law enforcement. That tension is at an all-time high and I felt like, let’s try to kill two birds with one stone.”

