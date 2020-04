MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami party rental company is providing free seating for elderly customers waiting in line at a Bank of America.

Hightower Entertainment donated the chairs so seniors and the disabled could sit down, Friday.

Customers experienced long lines, as the bank only allows a few people in at a time to comply with social distancing guidelines.

