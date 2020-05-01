Miami paramedics conducting in-home tests for homebound seniors

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami paramedics on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are going beyond the call of duty.

They’re risking their owns lives to test home-bound seniors for the virus.

Eighty-seven-year-old Gerardo Rodriguez said he developed a fever.

“Tenia un poquito de fiebre,” he said.

He feared he had contracted the coronavirus.

To make matters worse, he has three bad spinal disks and said he couldn’t leave his home to get tested.

He and thousands of other home-bound seniors have called the Miami COVID-19 testing hotline and just under 4,000 have been tested inside their homes by the brave men and women of the City of Miami Fire Rescue Department.

MFR Lt. Gilbert Martin said, “All cases hit home. You originally start thinking about your family.”

Eighteen firefighter paramedics, like Lt. Gilbert Martin, have been re-assigned to six mobile teams and dispatched to test home-bound seniors all over the city.

Martin said, “We send in one of our paramedics in full proper protective equipment, which includes a face shield and a gown, gloves and booties.”

The senior is swabbed, the sample is secured and sent for testing.

The coronavirus is so contagious and a higher risk for the elderly, that the first responders we talked to are not visiting their parents.

Martin is not seeing his dad.

Martin said, “Just in case, for any reason, I may have come in contact with it. I don’t want to spread it to him.”

MFR Battalion Capt. Steven Carroll talks to his mom but only by phone.

Over the phone, his mother said, “Everyone is praying for you guys.”

Carroll said, “My mother, she’s 75 years old. I’m one of four boys, and we are very closely attached to her, so it’s difficult to not be able to go and embrace her.”

His mother said, “I miss them so much.”

When asked what it will be like to hug his mom again, Carroll said, “Words can’t describe it, can’t describe it. It’s going to be great.”

The risks are real.

Two deputies in South Florida have already paid the ultimate price.

Until recently, a firefighter in Miami-Dade was fighting for his life.

That firefighter said from his hospital room, “You feel so isolated.”

Fellow firefighters paid him an emotional visit before he was released from the hospital.

“This is love from the brother and sisterhood at the fire house,” he said.

They are forever grateful.

Carroll’s mother said over the phone, “I love you. I’ll call you.”

He replied, “Love you too.”

