Miami organizations help low-income students prepare for prom

MIAMI (WSVN) - Prom is a night that high school students look forward to, but it can also be too expensive for some, so this year, two local organizations are pitching in.

The Summer Jobs Connect Miami Program and City of Miami AmeriCorps VISTA have teamed up for the 2018 Dream Prom Project. Thanks to their support, it will be a night to remember for many South Florida students.

Prom preparations can be pricey. The dress, tux, shoes, accessories, hair, makeup and photos can all become one big expense.

The Dream Prom Project helps teens that come from low-income families and have diverse needs, so they’re able to have the prom of their dreams.

“A lot of the youth, they do come from low-income schools, and they can’t afford that, so this gives them a little bit of boost and a little hope, like, ‘Oh my gosh, there are people that actually care for us,'” said Ivette Santiesteban from City of Miami AmeriCorps VISTA.

Through different connections and sponsors, the organizations get all items donated to them.

The idea started when the organizations spoke about how much they love helping the students in the summer, and they asked themselves how they could do more for them.

To qualify, the students had to fill out an application and write why they should receive the opportunity.

Out of all the applicants, only 20 were chosen.

Adolfo Sirias was one of those lucky winners.

“I was just excited, super excited. I put my heart into that essay,” said Sirias.

The group will have their final fittings on Saturday at the Miami Riverside Center building. They’ll have an opportunity to meet all the sponsors, pick out their accessories and celebrate right before their dream prom day.

For now, the organizations are working on decorating the location where the kids will get pampered. Organizers are also working on a floral designer to provide the traditional accessory: the corsages.

