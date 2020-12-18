Miami officer suffers minor injuries after driver flees traffic stop, hits cruiser

MIAMI (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer was not seriously hurt when a driver attempted to flee and struck the officer’s car during a traffic stop.

According to City of Miami Fire Rescue, an officer was hit with a car and suffered only minor injuries, Friday night.

During a traffic stop, police said a person tried to flee and hit the officer’s car, causing a minor crash.

Police said the driver who struck the officer’s car fled onto Interstate 95, and they have notified Florida Highway Patrol troopers of the incident.

