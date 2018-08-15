Miami officer relieved of duty returns to work, only to be let go again

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer who was relieved of duty fought for months to get his job back, but hours after he thought he was returning to his job, his attorney said he was let go once again.

Officer Adrian Rodriguez returned to work at the Miami Police Department on Tuesday, but his attorney said, a few hours later, he was relieved of duty again without any reason.

Rodriguez was back at work after a winning arbitration and a court order that got him back on the force.

After being fired again on Tuesday, Rodriguez’s attorney, Eugene Gibbons, filed a motion to ask the court to hold the City of Miami and the chief of police in contempt for refusing to follow the court’s order.

His attorney said Rodriguez was fired in 2016 because he refused to answer questions about a 2007 murder investigation. Police believe this was a case that Rodriguez may have been involved in.

7News spoke with Gibbons in 2017 about the situation.

“Truthfully, what the reason is is that the city is terminating his employment because he exercised his Fifth Amendment on the United States Constitution to remain silent,” Gibbons said.

The murder investigation stemmed from a fatal shooting that happened at a Metro PCS store where Rodriguez was employed. Officials said they got a tip that Rodriguez and his father were involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was not a police officer at the time. He joined the force the following year.

Rodriguez was then put on paid leave for his refusal to answer questions relating to the investigation.

The victim’s fiancée, Claudia Velazquez, also spoke with 7News last year about the case.

“I am so disappointed that he would plead the Fifth when his good friend, his good friend that I know for a fact was there for him,” Velazquez said. “He can’t even speak? What are you fearful of? What are you hiding?”

After Rodriguez was fired Tuesday, Gibbons said that being an officer is a life-long dream for him and that the city is snatching that dream away.

Gibbons added that his client was not arrested on the charges stemming from the murder and should be allowed to return to work.

7News reached out to the City of Miami Police Department. However, they said, because this is pending litigation, they cannot comment.

