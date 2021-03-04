Miami officer greeted by fellow officers after release from hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police officer released from the hospital was greeted by some of his brothers in blue.

On Wednesday, the City of Miami Police Department tweeted pictures of the warm reception outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital for Officer Ramirez.

Ramirez and another Motors Unit officer were hit by a car on Saturday in the area of Northwest 13th Avenue and Third Street.

The other officer was not injured.

The department said they wish Ramirez a speedy recovery.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.