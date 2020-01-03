Miami officer airlifted after crash on I-95 near Golden Glades Interchange

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An officer has been airlifted to the hospital after a serious crash in North Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Golden Glades Interchange just before 7 a.m., Friday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where a police cruiser with heavy front-end damage could be seen on a grassy area off the side of the roadway. Other officers were seen pulling the victim from their vehicle.

It is unclear what condition the City of Miami officer was airlifted in.

A dark gray vehicle with heavy back-end damage and its airbags deployed could be seen stopped on the left lanes.

It is unclear if the driver behind the wheel of the gray vehicle sustained any injuries.

All northbound lanes on Interstate 95 were shut down as air rescue responded to the scene, but as of 8 a.m. two right lanes reopened. The northbound lanes to Florida’s Turnpike and the Palmetto Expressway remain blocked off.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes to due heavy traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

