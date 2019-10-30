Miami native dies after tanker truck crash in Gainesville

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have identified the victim who died in a Gainesville tanker truck crash as a college student from Miami.

According to The Independent Florida Alligator, 20-year old Lucca Roch-Hernandez died in the early morning crash on Sunday.

He moved upstate to attend Sante Fe College at the beginning of the fall semester.

The fiery crash caused thousands in the area to lose power.

“Overall, it was a great team effort for all of us,” said GRU Project Team Leader Tony Holstein. “At GRU, we want to make sure we restored power as quickly as possible but also as safely as possible.”

According to police, the fuel tanker was attempting to make a U-turn when it was struck by another vehicle, causing an explosion.

It remains unclear who was at fault in the crash.

