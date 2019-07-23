Miami named one of best places to live by Outside Magazine

MIAMI (WSVN) - If you have a dual passion for the outdoors and pastelitos, then Miami is exactly where you need to be.

According to Outside Magazine, Miami has been named one of the 12 best places to live.

According to the publication, Miami made the list not because of its beaches but because “public officials are also busily connecting hundreds of miles of urban trails, making it possible to explore oceanfront parks, cross Biscayne Bay, and then grab a delicious Cuban pastelito puff pastry– all on multi-use paths.”

Outside Magazine also cited outdoor activities at places such as Oleta River State Park, the Everglades, Key Biscayne and more.

