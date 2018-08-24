Miami model accused of beating homeless man to death with bat

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami-based model has been accused of beating a homeless man to death with a bat at a Miami gas station.

Surveillance video shows a man, identified by police as 33-year-old Hivo Rolando Gonzalez, getting out of his black truck at a gas station and cleaning out his boat, which was hitched to his truck.

Gonzalez was approached by a homeless man, identified as Pedro Cruz, and the two got into an exchange that escalated.

Gonzalez is then seen pulling a fishing bat out of his truck and hitting Cruz in the head.

Cruz died from his injuries.

According to published reports, Gonzalez is model and runs fishing trips. He lives in a neighborhood in Miami Springs where neighbors of his were shocked at the news.

“Somebody who do this terrible crime has to be punished,” said neighbor Joseph Arboleta.

Gonzalez has been charged with murder.

7News reached out to Gonzalez’s attorney, but they have not responded.

