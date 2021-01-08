Miami mayor welcomes influx of tech companies with open arms

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is welcoming the influx of big tech with open arms.

While Miami leaders have made the case for the Magic City to become a tech hub for years, the pandemic has made Miami a go-to spot for remote workers.

Suarez quelled concerns on Friday by noting that this embrace of outside industries is not meant to displace those that have been here for generations.

“Everything I do and everything I continue to work towards is for you,” Suarez said. “We’re not making Miami the next New York or the new Silicon Valley. We’re building a Miami forever and a Miami for everyone.”

Mayor Suarez also plans to create liaisons between city officials and tech firms to help speed up the process.

