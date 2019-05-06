Miami Mayor unveils road map for 12K affordable housing units

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez presented a road map for 12,000 new affordable housing units.

Monday morning, Suarez said the focus of the project is to set up the units in areas close to transit.

The project is funded by the General Obligation Fund, which voters approved in 2018.

“You know, I think every resident in the city of Miami deserves to live in dignity, and we have the third most expensive rental market in the United States,” Suarez said. “As mayor, one of the things I’m focused on is making sure that everyone has an opportunity to live in pride and dignity, so that they can focus on the things that are gonna make them happy, which is focusing on their family and providing for their family.”

Residents should expect construction to be completed by 2024.

