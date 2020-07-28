Miami mayor threatens legal action against county for relief fund allocation amid pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez spoke about the potential of taking legal action against the county over an allocation of relief funds as the state reached another grim milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported a record-high amount of deaths for the state with an increase of 186, bringing the total to 6,117.

The FDOH also reported another 9,230 COVID-19 cases in Florida, 3,037 of which were reported in Miami-Dade and 873 in Broward.

At city hall, Suarez spoke about a legal battle brewing amongst local leaders.

The mayor said he’s looking to take legal action against Miami-Dade County over COVID-19 relief funding.

“It is offensive and it is insulting the way that they carried this on,” said Suarez. “We’re entitled to receive, based on population, $81 million in federal help.”

He said instead, the county slashed the amount to $30 million to cities in Miami-Dade County without prior notice.

Suarez stated the county never rejected an offer.

“We’re not going to be able to use [it] to pay our firefighters, to pay our police officers that are on the frontline of covid,” he said. “That’s money that we could use to avoid having to raise taxes and fees on our residents. They have taken all that money and given it away to whoever they want to and they have negotiated in complete bad faith.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber focused on one of the challenges of containing the spread.

“People need to have a sense of urgency that this is important,” he said. “That’s how they’re going to lean into wearing the masks, the physical distancing and when they hear the governor and they hear the president saying, ‘Don’t worry. This is fine. Go out, you don’t have to wear a mask. Open up the economy,’ they believe that maybe this is a green light to do whatever you want.”

In Miami, Suarez said 167 tickets were handed out for not complying with face covering mandates and 30 businesses were shut down for not following guidelines.

7News has reached out to Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez for a comment on the potential lawsuit but he, nor his office, has responded.

