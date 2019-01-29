Miami Mayor Suarez delivers State of the City at Freedom Tower

MIAMI (WSVN) - Mayor Francis Suarez of the City of Miami took an optimistic approach about the Magic City’s future.

Suarez delivered his second State of the City address at the city’s famed Freedom Tower, Tuesday.

“The state of the city is strong and resilient,” Suarez said. “We continue to work to improve our residents’ quality of life because every Miami resident deserves to live on safe streets and own a stake in their growing city.”

In his second year in office, Suarez is hoping to make public transit a priority.

Suarez promised more trolley service and protected lanes for bikers.

He said he’s also planning upgrades to outdoor spaces, including parks.

Suarez also said he wants a digital platform where entrepreneurs can start a business from their smart phones.

